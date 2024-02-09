Weaving Tapestry of Culture: A Unique Retreat Blending Art, Music, and Gaelic Language

In April, nestled in the picturesque Ardgour village on the shores of Loch Linnhe, with Ben Nevis looming in the distance, a unique retreat will take place. Joan Baxter, a Highlands tapestry weaver, and Mary Ann Kennedy, a musician, have joined forces to create an immersive experience that intertwines the arts of weaving, traditional music, and the Gaelic language.

The Art of Weaving and Music in Harmony

The retreat, open to tapestry and cloth weavers, as well as musicians, is designed for those comfortable with the basics and eager to delve into new concepts. Participants can expect to weave a twill cloth, engage in the traditional waulking process to the rhythm of Gaelic songs, and learn about the Gaelic color circle and place names.

The surrounding landscape will play an integral role in the retreat, offering opportunities for outdoor weaving sessions, weather permitting. This harmonious blend of art, music, and nature aims to foster a creative space for both personal and collaborative projects.

A Cultural and Linguistic Revival

The revival of the Gaelic language is at the heart of this retreat. Mary Ann Kennedy, a renowned Gaelic singer, songwriter, and broadcaster, will share her knowledge and passion for the language and its music.

The Gaelic language, once widely spoken across Scotland, has seen a steady decline. Today, it is recognized as an endangered language by UNESCO. Events like this retreat contribute to the preservation and promotion of this rich cultural heritage.

A Symphony of Support

Bookings and support for the retreat are managed by Irene Evison and Anna Wetherell from Nearly Wild Weaving. They will also provide insights into the region's natural history, further enriching the retreat's experience.

Joan Baxter, who learned to weave at the Edinburgh Tapestry Company, brings her expertise in tapestry weaving. Her work often draws inspiration from the Scottish Highlands' natural beauty, making her an ideal partner for this venture.

Mary Ann Kennedy's Watercolour Music studio, the retreat's venue, is a testament to her dedication to promoting traditional Scottish music and the Gaelic language.

More information about the retreat, including registration details, can be found on the Nearly Wild Weaving website.

As spring unfurls across the Scottish Highlands, this upcoming retreat promises to be a vibrant tapestry of art, music, language, and nature. It invites participants to weave their creativity into the fabric of the Gaelic culture, contributing to its preservation and revival.

In the dance between tradition and innovation, the rhythm of the loom, the melody of the songs, and the resonance of the Gaelic language will echo through the hills and glens of Ardgour. This is not just a retreat; it's a journey into the heart of Scotland's cultural tapestry.