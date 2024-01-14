en English
Business

Wealthy Men Embrace Slip-On Shoes: A Post-Pandemic Fashion Shift

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Wealthy Men Embrace Slip-On Shoes: A Post-Pandemic Fashion Shift

There’s a significant trend sweeping through the corridors of affluence in 2023: the increasing popularity of slip-on shoes. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill loafers, but sophisticated footwear designed for the boardroom, offering the convenience of a slip-on with the comfort akin to cashmere pajamas.

Stylists Observe Spike in Demand

Personal stylists, particularly those who cater to corporate executives and wealthy individuals, have noted this preference for laceless footwear. Among them are Milda Chellingsworth from London and Cassandra Sethi from Los Angeles, who have seen a surge in demand for slip-ons from their clients. These clients are typically corporate heavyweights and CEO types, ranging in age from 40 to 70.

Convenience Reigns Supreme

Interestingly, these clients often have global backgrounds and their attire preferences echo this international influence. They seek convenience in their attire, favoring slip-ons to avoid the mundane task of tying shoelaces. This trend isn’t just about style, it’s about practicality and ease of use at the highest level of corporate power.

A Post-Pandemic Fashion Shift

The trend reflects a post-pandemic shift in fashion choices, where ease of use and comfort have become paramount, even in the most formal of business environments. It seems that the days of discomfort in the name of fashion are taking a backseat to convenience and comfort, at least when it comes to footwear.

Fashion Lifestyle
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

