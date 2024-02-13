WE WIN Together Week 2024: Building a More Equitable Future

April 22 to 25, 2024, marks a significant week at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, MO, USA. WE WIN Together Week 2024 will bring together changemakers from various sectors, from grassroots to grasstops, to envision what it means to be better ancestors in a polarized world. This annual gathering, organized by the WIN Network, Communities RISE Together, and Well-being and Equity in the World, aims to transform systems of injustice and create a nation where everyone belongs.

A Gathering of Diverse Change Leaders

In these turbulent times, the need for unity and collaboration is more critical than ever. WE WIN Together Week 2024 will assemble change leaders from different fields, including education, healthcare, social justice, and more. These leaders will share their experiences, insights, and strategies to create a more equitable and inclusive future.

Calvin Terrell, founder of Social Centric Institute, is one of the spotlight speakers at the event. Terrell's work focuses on developing social, emotional, and civic learning for young people. His insights on creating a more empathetic and engaged society will provide valuable perspectives on being better ancestors.

Imagining a More Equitable Future

WE WIN Together Week 2024 is not just about sharing ideas and strategies; it's also about creating a community of changemakers who can work together towards a common goal. The event will feature several interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and build relationships.

One of the catalyst speakers at the event is Dr. Ruby Gibson, an expert on systemic injustice and its impact on marginalized communities. Gibson's work on transforming systems of oppression will offer crucial insights into how we can create a more equitable future.

Charting a Long-term Path to Belonging

The ultimate goal of WE WIN Together Week 2024 is to chart a long-term path to a nation where everyone belongs. This means addressing the root causes of systemic injustice and working towards transformative change. The event will provide a platform for changemakers to come together, learn from each other, and develop strategies for creating a more just and equitable society.

Shemekka Ebony-Coleman, founder of the Love Life and Laughter Foundation, is another catalyst speaker at the event. Ebony-Coleman's work on mental health and wellbeing will offer valuable insights into how we can create a more compassionate and caring society.

WE WIN Together Week 2024 is not just an event; it's a movement. It's a call to action for changemakers from all walks of life to come together and create a better future for generations to come. By envisioning what it means to be better ancestors, we can work towards a more just, equitable, and inclusive society.

From April 22 to 25, 2024, Saint Louis University will become the epicenter of this movement. Join us as we come together to imagine a more equitable future, create community, and chart a long-term path to a nation where everyone belongs.