We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment: Redefining the Industry and Reshaping Lives

In the heart of Leeds, a recruitment firm with an extraordinary mission is reshaping lives and redefining the industry. Founded in 2018 by James McBride and Lyndon Timings-Thompson, We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment (WASE) is dedicated to creating a social impact through employment, particularly by supporting disadvantaged individuals.

Advertisment

The Social Recruiters: Building Employability for All

With a steadfast commitment to building employability for all, WASE offers a range of services, including CV writing, interview preparation, and job skills training. The company's efforts have not gone unnoticed; over its operational years, WASE has contributed over 5,000 employability support hours and conducted more than 100 employment workshops nationwide. The firm's clientele includes leading UK contractors such as Willmott Dixon, Morgan Sindall, and Equans UK.

A Force for Good: The Impressive Social Value of WASE

Advertisment

WASE's dedication to social impact is evident in its impressive social value of 1.95x as per the National TOMS 2024. This means that for every £1 spent with WASE, £1.95 of social value is generated. The company's ambition doesn't stop there; WASE aims to increase its revenues by 40% in 2024, with the goal of raising the total social/local economic value to over £10 million for local communities.

Awards and Accolades: Recognition for a Job Well Done

WASE's contributions have earned the company recognition in the form of several awards, including the 2021 Sustainable Supply Chain Partner of the Year and a Business Award from Leeds University's Spark Accelerator. Despite challenges like COVID-19 and establishing a presence in a competitive market, WASE is optimistic about its continued growth and impact.

Advertisment

James McBride, co-founder of WASE, emphasizes the significant negative impact of unemployment on mental health and the economy. He is proud of the company's role in paving the way for industry change and proving that business success can be a force for good. "Redefining recruitment within the construction sector is no small feat," says McBride, "but our commitment to supporting disadvantaged individuals and creating social value makes it all worthwhile."

As WASE continues to make waves in the recruitment industry, the company's mission to build employability for all and generate social value remains at the forefront. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to making a difference, We Are Social Enterprise Recruitment is a shining example of the power of business as a force for good.

In a world where the lines between technology and humanity are increasingly blurred, WASE serves as a reminder that the human element—the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer will—is what truly drives progress. As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, the global audience watches with anticipation, inspired by the transformative power of social enterprise recruitment.