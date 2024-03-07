Watts Cultural Fest Ignites Community Spirit with Art, Music, and Local Empowerment

On February 17, Watts Labor Community Action Committee grounds transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural celebration, drawing hundreds, including Brandi Bakewell, EVP of Bakewell Media. The Watts Cultural Fest, held at 10950 S. Central Avenue in South L.A., unveiled a marketplace aimed at empowering community stakeholders through heritage celebration and economic development. This year-round event showcased the rich, diverse offerings of Watts and neighboring communities.

Empowering Local Vendors and Communities

At the heart of the festival, the focus was on economic empowerment and enrichment. Tanika "Tea" Vickers, WLCAC Cultural Enrichment Director, emphasized the event's role in promoting growth within the community, ensuring those who contribute to its fabric benefit from its development. Local vendors offered a variety of enticing foods and goods, reflecting the community's diverse cultural heritage, with affordability in mind.

Highlights from the festival included curated art exhibits, live DJ sets, and workshops on drawing and painting, alongside a feast of delicious, often organic, foods. The event not only celebrated the immediate cultural expressions but also provided a platform for permanent exhibits and tours on WLCAC's seven-acre campus, further exploring the Black and Latino experience.

Supporting Community Growth

Mario Holten, Wells Fargo VP of Philanthropy and Community Impact, underscored the importance of supporting WLCAC's mission. The philanthropic backing from Wells Fargo made it possible to elevate small business owners, combat food deserts, and offer a safe space for the community to celebrate its local brilliance. Through these collaborative efforts, the Watts Culture Fest stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for the community.

The festival not only showcased the culinary, artistic, and musical talents of the Watts community but also forged a stronger sense of unity and pride. As the Watts Cultural Fest looks to the future, it continues to be a pivotal force in nurturing the community's growth, ensuring that its cultural and economic fabric remains vibrant and inclusive.