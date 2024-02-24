Warm Your Heart and Hands at Mary Stevens Hospice's Christmas Coffee Morning

As the crisp November air begins to carry the promise of Christmas, one event stands out, inviting the community to come together for a cause that touches many hearts. Mary Stevens Hospice, known for its compassionate care, is opening its doors once again for its annual Christmas Coffee Morning. Scheduled for Saturday, 16th November, from 10 am to 1 pm, this event is not merely a gathering but a beacon of hope and support for those in need.

A Morning of Festive Cheer and Charity

Following the success of the previous year, the hospice is aiming to make this year's coffee morning even more memorable. Attendees will have the pleasure of sipping tea or coffee while indulging in homemade cakes, a simple yet profound joy that epitomizes the spirit of the season. The event will feature various stalls, offering everything from Hospice Christmas cards and a 2014 calendar to chocolate bouquets, providing ample opportunities for guests to start their Christmas shopping early and support a noble cause.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a hamper raffle and a 'guess the weight of the cake' game promise to bring excitement and smiles. But perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of the morning will be the chance for visitors to experience a complementary therapy session. These sessions, highlighting the hospice's commitment to holistic care, offer a moment of tranquility and healing amidst the festive hustle.

The Heart Behind the Event

Vanessa Wale, the Community Fundraiser for Mary Stevens Hospice, emphasized the event's role in kicking off the Christmas season in a relaxing and enjoyable way for families. It's an opportunity not just to raise funds but to open the hospice's doors to the community, allowing them to interact with staff, understand the hospice's work, and experience the care and support provided.

The Christmas Coffee Morning is more than an event; it's a testament to the spirit of community and the shared desire to make a difference. By participating, attendees not only enjoy a morning filled with joy and festivity but also contribute to the hospice's vital mission. The funds raised will directly support the hospice's work, ensuring that they can continue providing care and support to patients and their families during challenging times.

Join the Celebration and Support

For those looking to be part of this special occasion, the hospice invites everyone to mark their calendars for 16th November. Whether you're attracted by the prospect of delicious homemade cakes, the excitement of the raffle, or the tranquility of a therapy session, your participation will make a tangible difference. More information about the event, including how to contact the fundraising department or visit the Hospice's website, is readily available for those interested in joining or supporting the cause.

In the end, the Christmas Coffee Morning at Mary Stevens Hospice is more than just an event; it's a reflection of the community's strength and generosity. It's a reminder that even the simplest acts of kindness, like enjoying a cup of coffee together, can have a profound impact. So, let's come together to warm our hearts and hands, and in doing so, help light the way for those in need this holiday season.