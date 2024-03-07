Walt Disney World Unveils New Unicorn Ear Headband: Sparkle with Every Turn

Magical moments await at Walt Disney World with the introduction of an enchanting new accessory - the unicorn ear headband. This latest addition, inspired by beloved characters like Rainbow Unicorn from "Inside Out" and Buttercup from "Toy Story 3", combines the whimsy of unicorns with the timeless charm of Disney. Available at the Emporium and Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, this headband is a must-have for Disney enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Design That Dazzles

The headband's design is nothing short of magical. Adorned with sparkling reversible pink and purple sequins, it catches the light and the eye with every turn. At the back, a colorful tulle train in shades of pink, purple, and green flows gracefully, mimicking a unicorn's mane. The centerpiece, a plush horn, boasts a shiny rainbow gradient fabric, crowned with a shiny pink Minnie bow. Comfort is not sacrificed for style; the headband is lined with soft pink velour, ensuring it can be worn from park open to close.

Where to Find This Magical Accessory

For those eager to add this unique piece to their Disney ears collection, the unicorn ear headband is currently available at two locations within the Magic Kingdom - the Emporium and Town Square Theater. These spots are well-known for their wide selection of Disney merchandise, making them the perfect places to find this latest accessory. As with many Disney collectibles, availability may vary, so be sure to visit soon to ensure you can claim this enchanting item.

Join the Magic

Disney parks are renowned for offering guests the opportunity to step into a world of fantasy and fun, and the new unicorn ear headband is a vivid reminder of that. Whether you're a long-time Disney fan or looking for a special souvenir to remember your visit, this headband is a delightful choice. It's not just an accessory; it's a passport to imagination, inviting wearers to explore the parks in style while channeling their inner unicorn.

As the sun sets over the Magic Kingdom, casting a golden glow on the crowds below, those adorned with the unicorn ear headband stand out, a testament to the enduring power of dreams and magic. This latest offering from Walt Disney World is more than just merchandise; it's a symbol of joy, creativity, and the endless possibilities that await in every corner of the park. Let us know in the comments if you'll be adding the unicorn ear headband to your Disney collection and share the magic with others.