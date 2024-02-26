Walking the Path of Reflection: Christwood’s Annual Lenten Labyrinth Event

In the heart of a serene hillock next to Loch Lohman, a unique spiritual journey beckons the community near Covington. Under the watchful guidance of Peggy Desjardins, a revered labyrinth historian, Christwood is set to unveil its fourth annual Lenten labyrinth event. This 42-foot, 11-circuit labyrinth, inspired by a design from the early 1200s found in Chartres Cathedral, France, is not just a structure but a pathway to meditation and prayer during the solemn season of Lent. The Rev. Stephen Holzhalb will impart his blessings upon the site, marking the commencement of a period where the labyrinth becomes a vessel for reflection, open to all who seek solace and peace.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Cypress Needles

Constructed with local cypress tree needles, the labyrinth at Christwood offers a tactile experience that connects participants to the natural world around them. This painstakingly prepared path exemplifies a dedication to creating a sacred space that respects both history and the environment. As Peggy Desjardins oversees the event, her expertise ensures that each turn within the labyrinth's circuits is imbued with meaning, encouraging walkers to engage deeply with their thoughts and emotions.

Guided Walks and Special Events

Advertisment

Throughout Lent, the labyrinth will host a series of events designed to enhance the spiritual experience of its visitors. Elizabeth Jackson joins DesJardins in leading scheduled walks, offering insights and support to those navigating the labyrinth’s paths. Special events, including a lecture that delves into the labyrinth's historical significance, a harp-accompanied walk for a touch of musical enchantment, a sound bath walk that combines meditation with soothing sounds, and a bereavement walk, provide a variety of ways for the community to engage with the labyrinth and find personal meaning.

Open to All

The annual Lenten labyrinth event at Christwood transcends religious boundaries, welcoming individuals from all walks of life to partake in this contemplative practice. It stands as a testament to the power of communal spaces that foster reflection and connection, not only with oneself but with the broader community. The labyrinth, set against the backdrop of Loch Lohman and under the canopy of the sky, is more than just a physical journey. It is an invitation to walk a path of introspection, to explore the depths of one’s soul, and to emerge with a renewed sense of peace and purpose.