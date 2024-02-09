Walgreens' Nice! Gummy Mango Candies: A Viral TikTok Sensation

In an era where viral trends can make or break a product, Walgreens has struck gold with their Nice! Gummy Mango candies. The unique, peelable gummies have taken TikTok by storm, leading to a surge in sales and rapid stock depletion.

A Sweet Surprise

These aren't your average gummy candies. The Nice! Gummy Mango offerings come with an outer layer reminiscent of gel or mochi, which consumers can peel off to reveal a sticky, fruity mango-flavored candy inside. The edible peel provides a milder taste, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the eating experience.

Priced under $2 per bag and containing 110 calories with no fat per serving, these treats have quickly become a favorite among candy lovers looking for a novel indulgence.

From Shelves to Screens

Initially stocked in 2,500 Walgreens stores as a trial run, the Nice! Gummy Mango candies gained unexpected popularity when they went viral on TikTok. Users flocked to the platform to share their unboxing experiences, demonstrating the peeling process and raving about the juicy mango flavor.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said one TikTok user, whose video garnered over 1.5 million views. "The peeling is so satisfying, and the mango flavor is spot on!"

As word spread and more users joined in on the trend, sales skyrocketed, and the candies began selling out in stores nationwide.

Limited Edition, Unlimited Demand

While the Nice! brand also offers a Gummy Burst Pineapple candy, it's the peelable Gummy Mango that has captured the hearts and taste buds of consumers.

A similar peelable candy, Amos brand Peelerz, is available on Amazon and the TikTok shop. However, it's unclear if these were the inspiration for Walgreens' product. Regardless, the viral nature of the Nice! Gummy Mango candies serves as a testament to the power of social media in influencing consumer behavior and product success.

As demand continues to grow, Walgreens is working to restock the popular treat in stores across the country. In the meantime, TikTok users continue to share their love for the peelable gummies, keeping the trend alive and well.

For those lucky enough to get their hands on a bag, the Nice! Gummy Mango candies offer a sweet escape and a unique hands-on eating experience that's hard to resist.