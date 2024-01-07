en English
Lifestyle

Wales’ Most Colorful House: A Vibrant, Eco-Conscious Home Now on Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Angie Spiteri’s end-of-terrace house in Cardiff, Wales, a beacon of vibrant and eclectic interior design, is now up for sale. This dwelling, which has graced the screens of a BBC property programme, distinguishes itself with its audacious use of color, mixed patterns, graffiti murals, and upcycled vintage furniture.

A Home with a Conscious Ethos

Angie, a campaign manager for the international climate action NGO WRAP, has woven an environmentally conscious ethos into the very fabric of her home. She champions the use of pre-loved items and ingenious repurposing to mitigate waste and reduce carbon footprint. Angie’s approach to interior design is methodical—starting with mood boards, meticulously planning out color palettes and patterns, and then breathing life into each room with her vibrant vision.

A Visual Journey Through Design

The house, which was a contender on BBC’s Best House in Town but fell short of victory, offers a visual journey through its design. Each room pulsates with a consistent vibrant theme, accent colors creating a thread that weaves through the entire house. Angie wants to inspire others to embrace color and the art of upcycling, and her advice is to start small and build up gradually.

A Unique Opportunity for Potential Buyers

The four-bedroom house, situated in Roath, is on the market for £399,950, offering potential buyers a unique opportunity to live in a lively, colorful, and environmentally conscious environment. This is not just a house—it’s a testament to a different way of living and viewing the world, where color, creativity, and conscious consumption can coalesce into a beautiful living space.

Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

