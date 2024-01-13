en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Volkswagen’s Leap into AI: Integrating ChatGPT into IDA Voice Assistant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Volkswagen’s Leap into AI: Integrating ChatGPT into IDA Voice Assistant

In the ever-evolving world of automobiles and technology, Volkswagen is making a significant advancement by integrating ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, into its IDA voice assistant. This collaboration with technology partner Cerence Inc. promises to revolutionize the in-car communication experience. Revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, this update to IDA VW’s in-car voice assistant is set to expand the possibilities of voice commands in vehicles.

IDA: A Multilingual Voice Assistant

The updated IDA voice assistant will be available in Europe in current MEB and MQB evo models from VW Group brands. IDA’s ability to understand multiple languages showcases the global vision of Volkswagen. Governed by Cerence Chat Pro, IDA distinguishes between different types of queries and routes them to the appropriate service for a response, making the vehicle’s complex features easier to understand and use.

Legal and Privacy Considerations

While this technological advancement is noteworthy, it’s not without limitations. Legal and privacy issues restrict some functionalities of the chatbot, but Volkswagen and Cerence Inc. are working to overcome these obstacles to provide a seamless user experience. Despite these challenges, the goal remains to make intricate car features more accessible and user-friendly through ChatGPT integration.

Enriched Conversations from the Dashboard

Volkswagen has announced the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its new models, including the Golf GTI and ID7. This initiative promises ‘enriched conversations’ from the dashboard, starting later this year. Quotes from Volkswagen’s Board of Management and the CEO of Cerence highlight the innovative strength and benefits of this integration, signaling a significant step towards a more interactive and intelligent automobile experience.

0
Africa Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
As Uganda braces for a series of high-profile events, the nation’s pulse beats with anticipation and uncertainty. The country’s preparation for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits, the upcoming sports events, and a handful of pressing political and societal matters offer a window into Uganda’s current state of affairs. Preparing for the Global Stage
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Ghana's Energy Ministry Vows to End 'Dumsor', Promises Reliable Power Supply
3 hours ago
Ghana's Energy Ministry Vows to End 'Dumsor', Promises Reliable Power Supply
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
3 hours ago
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
19 mins ago
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa's Youth
1 hour ago
Davos 2024: WEF Emphasizes Urgent Investments in Africa's Youth
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
2 hours ago
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
37 seconds
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
2 mins
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
2 mins
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
2 mins
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
3 mins
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
4 mins
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
4 mins
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
5 mins
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
6 mins
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app