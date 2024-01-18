en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Begin New Chapter in Dublin Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Begin New Chapter in Dublin Home

On a sunny day in Dublin, the vibrant hues of a workout ensemble catch the eye: a colorful crop top and black leggings, worn by 38-year-old TV personality Vogue Williams as she works out by the pool. A recent ski trip with her family has just ended, and the settling into a new home – a process filled with the thrill of exploration and the comfort of familiarity – has begun.

From London to Dublin

Williams and her husband, Spencer Matthews, have embarked on a new chapter in their lives. Since their marriage in 2018, they’ve resided in two homes – one in London, the other in Ireland. Now, the couple has sold both properties for a combined total of £7.1 million, a testament to their financial acumen. But the allure of Williams’ hometown, Howth in Dublin, has led them back to the Irish capital.

A Sneak Peek into the New Home

The couple’s new Dublin abode bears the stylish imprint of their tastes. Shared glimpses on social media reveal chic interiors, with each room possessing a unique personality. The purchase price of this property remains undisclosed, fueling curiosity and speculation. However, it’s suggested that their move to Dublin could mean significant savings, given the substantial service charge they were previously paying for their London home.

Life in Howth

While Williams and Matthews continue to own a home in Jersey, their new neighborhood in Howth is where they’re currently setting down roots. Exploring the locality, with its sea-kissed air and the buzz of Dublin city life, the couple is making the most of their new environment. As a native of Howth, Williams is revisiting her roots while Matthews, originally from London, is embracing his new Irish home.

0
Ireland Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
36 mins ago
Eric Cantona Announces Return of 'Cantona Sings Eric' Tour to the UK and Ireland
Eric Cantona, the iconic French actor, singer, and former professional footballer, has announced the exciting return of his ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ Tour. The tour is set to take the UK and Ireland by storm in April 2024, marking a highly-anticipated follow-up to his debut tour in the previous year, which was a sold-out success. The
Eric Cantona Announces Return of 'Cantona Sings Eric' Tour to the UK and Ireland
Tipperary Defeats Cork in Thrilling Camogie Match, Advances to Munster Final
1 hour ago
Tipperary Defeats Cork in Thrilling Camogie Match, Advances to Munster Final
Ireland's News Roundup: Storm Isha, Supreme Court Ruling, and Grave Suspicions
1 hour ago
Ireland's News Roundup: Storm Isha, Supreme Court Ruling, and Grave Suspicions
Colin Bateman's 'Dead and Buried': A Deep Dive into Revenge and Redemption
41 mins ago
Colin Bateman's 'Dead and Buried': A Deep Dive into Revenge and Redemption
Westmeath Committee Upholds U18 Adult Sport Ban Amid Fiery Debate
42 mins ago
Westmeath Committee Upholds U18 Adult Sport Ban Amid Fiery Debate
David Norris Bids Farewell to the Seanad: An Advocate for Peace and Equality Retires
1 hour ago
David Norris Bids Farewell to the Seanad: An Advocate for Peace and Equality Retires
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia's Public Housing Investment Lags Behind Tasmania Despite Larger Population
2 mins
Western Australia's Public Housing Investment Lags Behind Tasmania Despite Larger Population
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
5 mins
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
5 mins
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
5 mins
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
6 mins
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
6 mins
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
6 mins
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
7 mins
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
8 mins
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
44 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
1 hour
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app