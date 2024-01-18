Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Begin New Chapter in Dublin Home

On a sunny day in Dublin, the vibrant hues of a workout ensemble catch the eye: a colorful crop top and black leggings, worn by 38-year-old TV personality Vogue Williams as she works out by the pool. A recent ski trip with her family has just ended, and the settling into a new home – a process filled with the thrill of exploration and the comfort of familiarity – has begun.

From London to Dublin

Williams and her husband, Spencer Matthews, have embarked on a new chapter in their lives. Since their marriage in 2018, they’ve resided in two homes – one in London, the other in Ireland. Now, the couple has sold both properties for a combined total of £7.1 million, a testament to their financial acumen. But the allure of Williams’ hometown, Howth in Dublin, has led them back to the Irish capital.

A Sneak Peek into the New Home

The couple’s new Dublin abode bears the stylish imprint of their tastes. Shared glimpses on social media reveal chic interiors, with each room possessing a unique personality. The purchase price of this property remains undisclosed, fueling curiosity and speculation. However, it’s suggested that their move to Dublin could mean significant savings, given the substantial service charge they were previously paying for their London home.

Life in Howth

While Williams and Matthews continue to own a home in Jersey, their new neighborhood in Howth is where they’re currently setting down roots. Exploring the locality, with its sea-kissed air and the buzz of Dublin city life, the couple is making the most of their new environment. As a native of Howth, Williams is revisiting her roots while Matthews, originally from London, is embracing his new Irish home.