France

Vogue Williams and Family Enjoy ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ Skiing Holiday in France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Vogue Williams and Family Enjoy ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ Skiing Holiday in France

Vogue Williams, the acclaimed television presenter and podcast host, recently swept her followers off their feet with a series of captivating posts on Instagram. The posts were from a skiing holiday in France that she embarked on with her family, including husband Spencer Matthews and their three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto. The trip was designed to provide a much-needed respite after the bustling Christmas period, and by the looks of it, the family had the time of their lives.

Family Skiing Adventure

The Instagram posts captivated Vogue’s followers with charming videos and photos showcasing her children’s impressive skiing skills. The family’s cozy chalet, nestled in the picturesque French mountains, also featured in the posts, adding to the allure of the vacation. Vogue described the trip as ‘the trip of a lifetime’ and shared her joy of seeing her children, especially Gigi, hone their skiing skills.

Hosting Friends and Gearing up for Work

While the family enjoyed their time on the slopes, they also hosted friends during their vacation. Vogue’s posts showed how the family balanced their time between thrilling outdoor activities and heartwarming indoor gatherings. After a refreshing start to the year, Vogue expressed her enthusiasm to return to work, ready to embark on new projects and adventures.

A Look Back at a Busy Year

In a previous exclusive interview with HELLO!, Vogue had discussed her feelings of ‘mum guilt’ for traveling extensively last year due to her podcast tour. She had been looking forward to spending a more low-key Christmas with her family at the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland. Sharing her excitement for dressing up for Christmas, she revealed her meticulous outfit planning for her children and herself. One of the highlights was a special gold sequin skirt she had saved for the occasion.

France Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

