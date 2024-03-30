Vision for Beauty: The Push for Accessible Makeup Among Vision Impaired

Lizzie Eastham, born without sight, champions the movement for more accessible beauty products, highlighting a significant gap in the global beauty industry. Despite her love for makeup, Eastham stresses the challenges she faces due to a lack of accessible product design and information, urging brands to embrace diversity and inclusivity.

Barriers in Beauty

Eastham, afflicted by Septo-optic dysplasia, finds selecting and applying makeup particularly challenging, pointing out that products like powder and blush are indistinguishable without sight. This issue underscores the broader problem: mainstream beauty brands have largely overlooked the blind and vision-impaired community. Eastham advocates for practical solutions, such as the incorporation of braille, large print, and technological aids like QR codes on product packaging, to make beauty routines more accessible.

Inclusive Initiatives

In response to these challenges, figures like Rina Gocaj-Bekiri, co-founder of SISTERWOULD, are stepping forward with accessible products tailored to the needs of those with vision impairments. Their innovative approach to product design, including distinct textures for different products, exemplifies the potential for inclusivity in the beauty industry. Meanwhile, Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra acknowledges the shift towards diversity and inclusion, highlighting the strategic importance of catering to all consumers.

The Path Forward

With around half a million Australians living with vision impairments, the call for accessible beauty products has never been more urgent. As the industry begins to recognize the importance of inclusivity, the efforts of advocates like Eastham and forward-thinking brands like SISTERWOULD pave the way for a more inclusive beauty landscape. This movement not only benefits those with vision impairments but also enriches the beauty industry by embracing a broader spectrum of consumers.