Virgin Islands Boost Literacy: Exciting Events for Read Across America Day 2024

The Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) is set to mark Read Across America Day with a vibrant literacy celebration titled "2024 Community Connectivity: Cultivating A Love for Literacy One Book at A Time." Scheduled for Sunday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event promises to engage the community at the TuTu Park Mall on St. Thomas. Highlighting the day's activities, the Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums will host "STORYTIME" for children between 1-2 p.m., aiming to enchant young minds.

Simultaneously, on St. Croix, the initiative reaches out to the younger generation with the bookmobile's visit to Lew Muckle Elementary School at 9 a.m., Friday, March 1. The initiative aims to encourage students to sign up for their library card, unlocking a world of knowledge and imagination. Additionally, staff from the Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library will be stationed at the center court of the Tutu Park Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 1, and every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of March, ready to sign up new patrons for the Virgin Island Public Library System. Prospective members are reminded to bring a photo ID with proof of residency and mailing address to complete the application and receive a V.I. Public Library Card, which offers 24/7 access to library services through HOOPLA, the online digital library, free of charge to cardholders.

Empowering Communities Through Literacy

This literacy event underscores the DPNR's commitment to fostering a love for reading across the Virgin Islands. By facilitating easy access to books and library services, the department aims to empower individuals and communities, enhancing literacy rates and promoting lifelong learning. Jean-Pierre L. Oriol, DPNR Commissioner, highlights the significance of the occasion, "Today, let's celebrate the joy of reading and the magic that books bring into our lives. Whether you're diving into a thrilling adventure, exploring distant galaxies, or learning something new, books have the power to transport us beyond our wildest imaginations."

Enhancing Library Accessibility

The effort to sign up new library patrons not only aims to increase library membership but also to bolster the utilization of digital resources like HOOPLA. This digital platform provides users with instant access to a vast collection of eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, and videos, catering to a wide range of interests and age groups. Through initiatives like these, the Virgin Islands Public Library System is dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of reading for all residents.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Literacy in the Virgin Islands

As the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources continues to champion literacy with innovative events and services, the future looks promising for both avid readers and those yet to discover the joys of reading. These endeavors not only highlight the importance of literacy in personal and community development but also pave the way for a more informed, engaged, and imaginative society. With the continued support of the community and strategic initiatives aimed at breaking down barriers to access, the Virgin Islands are poised to cultivate a lasting love for literacy, one book at a time.