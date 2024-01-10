en English
Virat Kohli Finds His Ideal Luxury Retreat at Avās Living in Alibag

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Virat Kohli Finds His Ideal Luxury Retreat at Avās Living in Alibag

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, known for his advocacy of wellness and slow living, has found a sublime sanctuary in the form of a holiday home at Avās Living in Alibag. This luxury community, founded by Aditya Kilachand, is revered for its harmonious blend of opulence and wellness, an ethos that resonates with Virat’s lifestyle preferences.

Architectural Excellence

The villa, a masterpiece by the globally acclaimed SAOTA architectural firm under the leadership of Phillippe Fouché, spans a whopping 10,000 square feet. The Californian Konkan-style architecture, characterized by four spacious bedrooms, reflects a concept of ‘raw luxury.’ This design philosophy marries the laid-back charm of California with the romantic minimalism of India’s Konkan coast, providing a unique aesthetic experience.

Simplicity and Luxury in Harmony

The villa’s high ceilings, crafted from natural hardwood, and its open layout lend an air of spaciousness. The use of natural materials such as stones, Italian marbles, raw travertines, and Turkish limestones elevates the aesthetic appeal. Biophilic design principles, which emphasize a connection with nature and ample natural light, are a significant component of the villa’s design, aligning seamlessly with Virat’s fondness for such elements.

Unrivaled Features

Noteworthy features of Virat’s retreat include a double-height cut-out ceiling in the living area, a temperature-controlled pool and jacuzzi clad with Balinese sukabumi stone, and a customised kitchen by Poggenpohl. The villa’s furniture, lighting, and decor have been thoughtfully curated by the Avās Design Studio. The Avās app, furnished with wellness technology like circadian lighting, gas leak detectors, and superior air and water filtration systems, adds a layer of convenience and personalization. Unsurprisingly, home automation is Virat’s favorite feature, providing him with a seamless and luxurious living experience.

India Lifestyle Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

