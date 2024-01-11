en English
Fashion

Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results

The internet has been swept up by a new hair care sensation — a detangling brush that has gone viral on TikTok. Under the hashtag #unbrushdetanglinghairbrush, this trend has racked up an impressive 66.2 million views, leading many initially skeptical shoppers to investigate.

FHI Heat UNbrush Wet & Dry Detangling Brush: A Viral Sensation

This sudden spike in popularity has been mostly directed at the FHI Heat UNbrush Wet & Dry Detangling Brush. The brush is being lauded for its DuoFlex Anti-Static Bristles, which are designed to remove knots and tangles from hair without inflicting any significant damage.

Additionally, the UNbrush comes with a vented cushion that is said to significantly reduce blow-dry time. This attribute, combined with the brush’s effectiveness on both wet and dry hair, has made it a versatile tool for various hair types. Adding to its appeal, the UNbrush is available in a total of 27 different shades.

Amazon Reviews Validate The Hype

Amazon’s platform has been flooded with reviews from customers who were initially skeptical but ended up being pleasantly surprised. One reviewer outlined their initial doubts, only to confirm the positive claims surrounding the brush after trying the product themselves.

Parents have also found the brush to be a handy tool, with one parent noting their daughter’s surprise at the brush’s smooth performance. The effectiveness of the UNbrush has been particularly appreciated by parents struggling with detangling their children’s hair.

Price and Availability

As of January 11, 2024, the UNbrush is priced at $18 on Amazon, though this is subject to change. As the brush continues to gain traction on TikTok and beyond, it’s clear that this hair care tool has managed to win over skeptics with its effective results.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

