Viral Holi Stunt on Scooter Leads to ₹33,000 Fine in Noida; Netizens Demand Action

Creating reels has become a daily routine for many. Whether it's dancing, modelling or any other type of video, people on the internet are always game for anything and everything, consistently making headlines. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more bizarre, a video has emerged online, going viral, and leaving social media users outraged. In the clip, three people are seen riding on a scooter, two of whom are girls and one is a boy. The video captures the two girls engaging in provocative behaviour and playing Holi while riding pillion on the two-wheeler.

Outrage and Fines

In the video, the two girls exchange colourful powders on each other's cheeks while a Hindi film song plays in the background. The boy, on the other hand, is seen driving the scooter, while another person shot the video. Social media users have become outraged after watching the clip and are demanding action against the viral video. The Noida Traffic Police responded promptly by issuing a hefty fine of Rs 33,000 against the vehicle for violating traffic rules. This action highlights the authorities' zero-tolerance policy towards such reckless behaviour on the roads.

Public Reaction and Police Response

Meanwhile, internet users slammed the people involved in the act in the viral clip. Comments ranged from concerns about the message this video sends to society, especially to children, to outright condemnation of the obscene behaviour displayed under the guise of Holi celebrations. The public's call for immediate action did not fall on deaf ears, as the Noida Traffic Police took swift action, setting an example and possibly deterring future incidents of a similar nature.

Reflections on Digital Culture and Public Safety

The incident opens up a broader discussion on the impact of social media trends on public behaviour and safety. While the digital age has empowered individuals with platforms to express themselves, it has also led to questionable judgement in what is deemed appropriate for public consumption. This event serves as a reminder of the need for responsible social media use, especially when it intersects with public safety and legal boundaries.