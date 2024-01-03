en English
Vintage Pyrex: A Tale of Two Glasses

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Vintage Pyrex: A Tale of Two Glasses

In the world of kitchen collectibles, vintage Pyrex dishes hold a place of high esteem. The allure of these pieces lies not only in their charming retro aesthetics but also in their superior quality compared to their newer counterparts. Born in the laboratories of Corning Glass Works in 1915, Pyrex’s original aim was to provide an answer to bakeware that couldn’t withstand thermal shock. The solution? Borosilicate glass, a material renowned for its formidable resistance to rapid temperature changes.

A Shift in Manufacturing

However, with the sale of the Pyrex brand in 1998, a significant shift occurred in its manufacturing process. While PYREX, still produced and sold in France, continues to be made from borosilicate glass, the Pyrex manufactured in the United States switched to a new ingredient: soda-lime glass. This cheaper alternative, while less costly to produce, fails to offer the same level of resistance to extreme temperatures, leading to reports of dishes exploding when exposed to rapid temperature changes.

Recognizing the Difference

So, how can consumers differentiate between the two versions? The key lies in the branding. An all-caps PYREX signifies the robust, thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass. In contrast, a lowercase pyrex denotes the cheaper, less resilient soda-lime variety. Manufacturers argue that soda-lime glass presents a lower risk of breakage upon impact. However, Consumer Reports indicates that it is more susceptible to shattering under thermal stress.

Safe Use of Pyrex

Given this information, it’s crucial for consumers to determine the type of Pyrex they own and to adhere to safety guidelines when using these dishes. Lowercase pyrex can still be employed for baking, but it requires certain precautions. Metal bakeware is often proposed as a safer alternative for baking, leaving vintage Pyrex to shine in its roles for serving and storage purposes. The 210mm square glass dish from Pyrex, for instance, is celebrated for its high thermal shock resistance and versatility, being dishwasher, microwave, and fridge safe. This makes it an invaluable asset in any busy kitchen.

France Lifestyle United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

