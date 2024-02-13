Vintage Car Club Visits Duckett's Grove and St. Patrick's Day Festival Preparations in Carlow

Late February, the Garden of Ireland Vintage Car Club embarked on an exciting journey to Duckett's Grove, a relic of the 19th century nestled in County Carlow. Once a 12,000-acre estate belonging to the esteemed Duckett family, the historic house is now under the care of Carlow County Council, serving as a public park for all to enjoy.

A Blast from the Past

The vintage car club members reveled in the nostalgia of the historic ruins, a stark reminder of a bygone era. They savored a delightful lunch at the Lazy River Cafe, an idyllic setting that offered a warm welcome and a mouthwatering menu. Satiated and satisfied, the group took to exploring the walled gardens and ruins that Duckett Grove had to offer.

St. Patrick's Day Festival in Carlow: Gearing Up for 2024

Despite the unrelenting wind and rain, the launch event for the St. Patrick's Day Festival and Family Fun Day in Carlow saw an enthusiastic turnout. Local businesses, GAA clubs, entertainers, musicians, and community groups gathered at Duckett's Grove, determined to make the 2024 celebration bigger and better than ever.

Community at the Heart of the Celebration

The committee has been hard at work since last summer, planning and organizing the event with great care. Local film producer Patrick Bramley has taken on the task of creating a promotional video that encapsulates the spirit of community involvement. GAA clubs are encouraged to participate in the parade, and representatives from various organizations, such as LoveCarlow, Carlow Chamber of Commerce, and Carlow Older Persons Forum, all attended the launch.

Refreshments were kindly provided by The Lazy River Cafe, and the St. Patrick's Day Festival and Family Fun Day is set for Sunday, March 17, 2024. With the community's unwavering support and dedication, this year's celebration promises to be a truly memorable experience.

