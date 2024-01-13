Vikrant Massey and Sheetal’s Humorous Pregnancy Moment Amid Professional Highs

In a delightful blend of joy and jest, prolific Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shared a humorous snapshot on Instagram, capturing an intimate moment with his wife, Sheetal Massey, who is pregnant with their first child. The picture, a testament to the couple’s playful chemistry, showcases Vikrant making a funny face, while Sheetal displays an ‘angry bird’ expression, as described in the caption by Vikrant himself. Sheetal, glowing in an elegant white embroidered dress, contrasts sharply with Vikrant’s black sweater, further accentuating the light-hearted ambiance of the moment.

From Safety Pins to Angry Birds

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2022 after a long-standing relationship, had chosen a unique way to announce their pregnancy. Their creative Instagram post featured a picture of two safety pins, with a smaller pin nestled within one, symbolizing the anticipated addition to their family. This recent post with its humorous tinge marks a refreshing departure from the conventional, often serious, pregnancy photos that abound on social media.

A Journey Woven with Love and Shared Passions

Vikrant and Sheetal have not just shared moments of personal joy but have also worked together professionally. The duo shared screen space in the popular web series ‘Broken but Beautiful,’ earning accolades for their palpable on-screen chemistry. Their journey, however, was not without its share of challenges. The couple, like many others, had to postpone their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a testament to their resilience and adaptability.

Professional Success Amidst Personal Joy

While the couple savors this special phase of their life, Vikrant has been reveling in the success of his latest movie ’12th Fail.’ His career, a seamless blend of TV, OTT series, and films, has been on a steady upward trajectory. As his personal life blossoms with the advent of parenthood, his professional journey too promises exciting prospects. Vikrant is billed to appear in the sequel to ‘Hassen Dilruba,’ titled ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.’ As Vikrant and Sheetal step into this new chapter of their lives, their fans eagerly await more such endearing moments and commendable performances from the talented couple.