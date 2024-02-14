Victoria's Leaders Unite to Combat Youth Homelessness with Lighthouse Foundation

Victoria's Governor and Melbourne's Lord Mayor are stepping up to the plate in the fight against youth homelessness, lending their support to local charity Lighthouse Foundation. The foundation has been a beacon of hope for over 1,230 young people who have found themselves without a roof over their heads.

A Shining Light in the Darkness

Lighthouse Foundation's mission is to provide therapeutic care and homes to young people experiencing homelessness. Over the past year, they have expanded their reach by an impressive 85%, helping more youth and children in need. The global pandemic and rising costs of living have only exacerbated the issue, contributing to a mental health crisis and increase in family violence. These factors have pushed more children, young people, and families to the brink of homelessness.

From Tourism to Tragedy: Chris' Story

Chris, a 60-year-old former tourism industry worker, knows all too well the devastating impact of homelessness. After losing his job and battling cancer, he made a costly mistake by renting out his inherited apartment following his mother's death. His tenants failed to pay rent, leaving him homeless and living in his car for the past four months.

Now, Chris is seeking help from the charity Home, which is part of a campaign to end homelessness in Bermuda. Home aims to change perceptions of the homeless and lobby for simple changes to address systemic failings that contribute to homelessness. They have produced a report, 'Plan to End Homelessness', which identifies issues and solutions to the homeless problem in Bermuda.

A Glimmer of Hope

The support of Victoria's Governor and Melbourne's Lord Mayor is a significant boost for Lighthouse Foundation and their mission to end youth homelessness. Their patronage will help raise awareness and funds for the organization, allowing them to continue providing vital services to those in need.