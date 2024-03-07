Victorias City Celebrates Women: Free Entry to Top Sites on International Women's Day

Victorias City in Negros Occidental is gearing up to honor International Women's Day on March 8 in a distinctive manner, offering free admission to women and girls at its premier tourism destinations, including the Victorias Aquatic Center and Gawahon Eco-Park. Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez has announced the initiative, highlighting his administration's commitment to recognizing women's pivotal contributions to the city's advancement and prosperity. This move not only celebrates women's achievements but also aims to boost local tourism by making key attractions more accessible.

Empowering Women Through Inclusive Celebrations

Mayor Benitez's dedication to women's empowerment is evident in his call for city government employees, national government agencies, and local barangay councils to wear purple every Friday of March. This gesture is part of the broader observance of National Women's Month, aiming to foster a supportive environment for gender equality. Additionally, the city's innovative approach includes an all-women cast rendition of the Philippine national anthem, "Lupang Hinirang," to be played at official events throughout March, further symbolizing the city's commitment to uplifting women.

Boosting Tourism and Community Spirit

The decision to waive entrance fees for women and girls at Victorias City's top tourist sites is expected to draw more visitors, enhancing the visibility of its cultural and natural attractions. This initiative not only underscores the city's commitment to gender equality but also serves as a strategic move to stimulate local tourism. The celebration of International Women's Day through such inclusive activities projects Victorias City as a progressive and welcoming destination, encouraging tourists to explore its offerings while acknowledging the significant role of women in society.

A Forward-Thinking Approach to Celebrations

This unique celebration in Victorias City reflects a broader trend towards recognizing and empowering women in communities worldwide. By integrating cultural, social, and economic elements into the International Women's Day celebrations, Victorias City sets a precedent for inclusive and meaningful observances. The city's efforts to honor women's contributions and promote gender equality, while simultaneously leveraging these celebrations to enhance tourism, illustrate a holistic and forward-thinking approach to community development and engagement.