Fashion

Victoria Silvstedt Dazzles at New Year’s Eve Yacht Party in St Barts

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Victoria Silvstedt Dazzles at New Year’s Eve Yacht Party in St Barts

Stepping onto the deck of a lavish yacht for a New Year’s Eve party in St Barts, Swedish model Victoria Silvstedt dazzled the crowd as she made an unforgettable entrance. The 49-year-old beauty commanded attention in a semi-sheer white gown, a daring ensemble that boasted a plunging neckline and waist-high split, reminiscent of the iconic styles of Marilyn Monroe.

Glamour on Display

The breathtaking wrap dress, paired with a pair of bronze metallic heels and a matching clutch, was a sight to behold. Silvstedt’s long blonde tresses, left loose in waves, complemented her glamorous look. A simple gold pendant necklace provided the perfect finishing touch, creating an image of effortless elegance.

Sharing the Festive Spirit

The festivities of the holiday season were not limited to the New Year’s Eve party. Victoria also indulged in a beach day on Christmas, where she was seen sporting a chic white lace cover-up. True to her style, she shared captivating snapshots of her festive getaway on her Instagram, including a stunning photograph in a vibrant red bikini.

A Glimpse into Victoria’s Life

Victoria Silvstedt, in a long-term relationship with Swedish businessman Maurice Dabbah, has carved a successful career for herself in the modeling industry. Dabbah, known for his wealth and extensive experience in international real estate, is a founding partner of Empire Resorts. Victoria, a representative for Sweden in the Miss World pageant in 1993 and a Playboy Playmate, has worked with top fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior, and Valentino.

Despite her successful career path, Victoria has been open about the challenges she faced in the modeling industry, particularly the pressure to maintain a certain body image. She described this pressure as a form of ‘torture’ during her early days in Paris, shedding light on the less glamorous side of a model’s life.

Fashion
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

