Victoria Beckham's Ferrari Drive: A Contrast to 'Working Class' Claims

Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was recently seen driving a Ferrari Roma Blu Pozzi to work in London. The luxury car, known for its impressive acceleration and high maximum speed, carries a hefty price tag of £227,000. This flashy arrival at work stood in stark contrast with Beckham's claims of a 'working class' upbringing.

Advertisment

Ferrari Roma Blu Pozzi: A Symbol of Success

Featuring a sleek design and a powerful engine, the Ferrari Roma Blu Pozzi is a symbol of prestige and success. It boasts a 0 to 60 miles per hour acceleration in a mere 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 199 miles per hour. Beckham's choice of this high-end vehicle underscores the financial success she has achieved in her career as a designer.

Contrasts with 'Working Class' Upbringing

Advertisment

Victoria Beckham's flashy arrival in the luxury car draws attention to the contrast with her stated 'working class' childhood. In a recent documentary featuring her husband, former footballer David Beckham, she admitted that her father owned a Rolls-Royce during the 1980s. This admission highlights a tension between the public perception of Victoria's upbringing and the reality of her family's wealth.

Victoria Beckham's Fashion Empire

Victoria's success in the fashion industry has been hard-won. After 15 years, her fashion and beauty brand finally showed a profit, with a surge in sales and expansion into leather goods and fragrances. Capitalizing on this success, Victoria released a £110 'My Dad Had A Rolls Royce' T-shirt as part of her clothing range. Her vision for the future is ambitious, with plans to further grow her fashion house.

The reactions of David Beckham to Victoria's new Ferrari remain unknown. However, the couple, known for their collection of luxury sports cars, have a history of clashing over automobiles, adding an intriguing layer to Victoria's most recent acquisition.