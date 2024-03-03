Vice Ganda Pledges Support to Complete Assistant's Dream Home in Sorsogon

In a heartwarming turn of events on the recent episode of Gandara the Beksplorer, Vice Ganda, a well-known comedian and host, made a significant pledge to her personal assistant, Jacque. Having observed the ongoing struggles and delays in the construction of Jacque's dream home in Sorsogon, Vice decided to step in and help bring the project to completion.

Advertisment

Moving Gesture of Support

Vice Ganda's visit to Sorsogon was a revelation of the challenges Jacque has been facing in realizing her dream for her family. The house, which has been under construction for three years, symbolizes Jacque's aspirations to improve her family's quality of life. Touched by her assistant's determination and efforts, Vice Ganda expressed her pride and commitment to ensuring the completion of the house. "Nakikita namin 'yung effort niyo na improve ang kalidad ng buhay niyo, nakaka-proud," Vice stated, highlighting her intention to alleviate Jacque's burdens.

A Bond Beyond Work

Advertisment

The relationship between Vice Ganda and her assistant goes beyond the usual employer-employee dynamic. Vice recounted a past instance when she helped her former assistant overcome financial hurdles related to education, underscoring her willingness to support those who are close to her. This gesture of building Jacque's home is an extension of that support, aimed at reducing the worries that burden her assistant's family. "Papatapos na namin 'tong bahay mo, para wala na kayong iisipin," Vice remarked, indicating her desire to bring happiness and security to Jacque and her family.

Gratitude and Acknowledgment

Vice Ganda's decision to fund the completion of Jacque's home is not just an act of generosity but also a reflection of her gratitude for Jacque's loyalty and service. Describing Jacque as her "security blanket," Vice highlighted the comfort and care her assistant provides, making her feel loved and valued. This initiative is Vice Ganda's way of giving back to someone who has been instrumental in her life, acknowledging the indispensable role Jacque plays both professionally and personally.

In this touching narrative, Vice Ganda's actions underscore the importance of kindness, gratitude, and the profound impact of extending support to those who have been steadfast in our lives. It's a reminder that behind the glamour of celebrity, the values of compassion and reciprocity remain deeply cherished, fostering stronger bonds and making dreams attainable.