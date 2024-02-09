Vibrant Indian Festivals Light Up Aotearoa: Sankranthi, Lohri, and Martyrs' Day

In the heart of Aotearoa, the Land of the Long White Cloud, echoes of an ancient civilization reverberate with joyous exuberance. Over the past weeks, the vibrant Indian diaspora in New Zealand has come together to celebrate the festivals of Sankranthi, Lohri, and to honor the memory of Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day.

Sankranthi Sambaralu: A Festival of Colors and Kites

January 13, Mount Roskill War Memorial, Auckland bore witness to the annual Sankranthi Sambaralu organized by the New Zealand Telugu Association. The air was filled with the scent of spices as families gathered to feast on a traditional Telugu dinner. Rangoli competitions showcased intricate patterns created with colorful powders, while the skies above became a canvas for a myriad of kites dancing in the wind.

Lohri Fair: Welcoming New Life and Warmth

On January 27, the IndianNZ Association of Christchurch welcomed the arrival of spring and newborn babies at the annual Lohri fair. The event was a symphony of dance and music, with 30 newborns experiencing their first Lohri celebration.

Multicultural Fun Day: A Melting Pot of Cultures

In Auckland, the New Zealand Punjabi Multimedia Trust emphasized the importance of community connection through their Multicultural Fun Day. Local dignitaries joined in the festivities, which included food stalls, quizzes, book releases, and a friendly cricket match.