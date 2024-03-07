Veteran Actress Catherine Mazodze Faces Eviction in Harare: Seeks Public Support

At 65, Catherine Mazodze, once a celebrated figure on Zimbabwean television, finds herself grappling with severe financial difficulties, leading to an imminent eviction from her home in Cranborne, Harare. Known for her role as Machipisa in the beloved Mukadota family dramas, Mazodze's current predicament starkly contrasts her past prominence.

From Stardom to Struggle

After losing her husband to cancer in 2022 and battling a hernia surgery complication, Mazodze's life took a downturn. The loss of her husband left her in financial turmoil, magnified by her recent health issues. Her small business, a lifeline for her survival, collapsed when she was hospitalized, leaving her without a source of income. Despite assistance from social welfare and her church, Mazodze now faces eviction after failing to pay three months' rent, totaling US$220 per month.

Family and Health Challenges

Mazodze's personal life compounds her financial woes. With her husband gone and her children unable to offer support, she stands alone in her battle against poverty. Her son, dealing with mental health issues, and her daughter, struggling in South Africa, cannot provide the help she desperately needs. Additionally, Mazodze's health continues to decline, with arthritis adding to her hardships.

Appeal for Assistance

In the face of these overwhelming challenges, Mazodze reaches out to the public for support. Her dream is to secure stable accommodation and to own a small tuckshop and pushcart, which would allow her to regain some semblance of independence and financial stability. Those willing to assist can contribute through her EcoCash number, offering a glimmer of hope in her time of need.

As Catherine Mazodze's story unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of community support in times of crisis. Her journey from the spotlight to the shadows highlights the harsh realities faced by many, urging a collective effort to uplift those who have fallen on hard times.