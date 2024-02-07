Vestavia Hills' Liberty Park to Welcome Livano Liberty Park: A New Addition to The Bray Mixed-Use Development

The landscape of Vestavia Hills' Liberty Park is poised for a significant transformation with the introduction of a new mixed-use development project, The Bray. The 700-acre development, known for its vibrant retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, is ready to expand its horizons with the addition of a high-end, 270-unit apartment complex named Livano Liberty Park.

Revitalizing Liberty Park

Set to break ground in early 2024, with an expected completion in Summer 2025, Livano Liberty Park is an ambitious venture by LIV Development. LIV Development has previously left its mark on local properties, including the Parkside apartment complex and the historic Bakers Row redesign, establishing them as a cornerstone of community development in the region. The new Livano Liberty Park complex aspires to enhance the community by incorporating an abundance of green space and state-of-the-art amenities.

Expanding Residential Options

With this expansion, The Bray is set to bolster its residential options. The larger plan for The Bray includes a luxury hotel and additional multi-family and senior housing. This strategic expansion aims to create a self-contained community where residents can find everything they need within the vicinity. The intention is to create a comprehensive living environment that offers a seamless blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

A Vision for a Self-Contained Community

The vision for The Bray and Livano Liberty Park draws parallels with established communities like Lane Parke and English Village. The project aims to create a community that stands out for its comprehensive offering of services and amenities, making residents' lives more convenient and fulfilling. The development of Livano Liberty Park is a significant step towards realizing this goal, reinforcing The Bray's status as a key player in the region's real estate and development sector.