Vernon Snowmobile Association Unveils New Chalet with Community Celebration

The oldest snowmobile club in British Columbia, the Vernon Snowmobile Association (VSA), proudly announces the grand opening of its new chalet, marking a significant milestone in its history. This event, set for Saturday, March 9, will welcome both past and present members, as well as the general public, for a day filled with festivities, including a barbecue lunch and a cozy firepit gathering. The new chalet, a testament to community spirit and collaboration, symbolizes a new chapter for the VSA and its commitment to outdoor enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Community Collaboration and Support

Grant Anderson, a member of the VSA, highlighted the crucial role of local organizations and club members in bringing the chalet project to fruition. A notable $100,000 grant from the province, along with generous donations in the form of funds, materials, and labor from local companies, underscored the community's support. The construction of the new chalet, which began with the demolition of the old one in fall 2022, showcases a remarkable effort to enhance the snowmobiling experience in the region.

Features and Accessibility of the New Chalet

Advertisment

Designed to serve as a beacon for outdoor enthusiasts for the next 60 years, the new chalet boasts a vaulted ceiling, ample natural light through its generous windows, and a stunning all-cedar interior. According to Anderson, the chalet will remain unlocked, extending a warm welcome to a diverse group of users, ranging from snowmobilers and snowshoers in the winter to mountain bikers and hikers in the summer. Its strategic location within Silver Star Provincial Park, coupled with another chalet towards Armstrong, ensures accessibility and convenience for adventurers.

A Legacy and Future Vision

Since its inception in 1967, the VSA has been at the forefront of promoting outdoor activities and snowmobiling in British Columbia. With over 160 kilometers of trails under its stewardship, the association's new chalet not only honors its rich legacy but also paves the way for future generations to enjoy the natural beauty of the region. The grand opening event is not just a celebration of a new building, but a testament to the enduring spirit of community, collaboration, and the great outdoors.

The unveiling of the VSA's new chalet stands as a beacon of progress and community engagement. Its strategic location and design cater to a broad spectrum of outdoor activities throughout the year, reinforcing the association's commitment to promoting a vibrant, active lifestyle. As the VSA embarks on this new chapter, the chalet is poised to become a hub of activity, camaraderie, and exploration, securing the legacy of the oldest snowmobile club in British Columbia for decades to come.