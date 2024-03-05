Vermont Community Mourns Unexpected Loss of Beloved Courier Will Lewis at 54

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the Vermont community was struck by the sudden passing of Will Lewis, a dedicated courier known for his kindness, at the age of 54. Born in Vermont but raised on the lush island of Bequia in the Caribbean, Lewis's life was a journey of resilience, compassion, and connection with nature. His unexpected death at the University of Vermont Medical Center has left many mourning the loss of a man who was much more than a courier to those he served.

Early Life and Career

Will Lewis's story is one of remarkable transitions, from his early days in the Caribbean to his return to Vermont for education and later, to navigate life after the loss of his mother. Dropping out of the University of Vermont to stand on his own feet, Lewis found his passion in the courier service, dedicating three decades of his life to Lightning Couriers before embarking on his own venture. His love for nature and animals, especially his terrier Buddy, who was a constant companion, marked his life with simple joys and a deep appreciation for the world around him.

A Legacy of Kindness

Though a man of few words, Will Lewis's actions spoke volumes about his character. From his dedication to his work to his love for gardening and hiking the Appalachian Trail, Lewis found happiness in life's simple pleasures. His relationship with Theresa Ladue and her sons showcased his capacity for love, extending his family beyond blood ties. His passing not only leaves a void in the lives of the Sumner family but also among the countless individuals he touched through his daily rounds and kind gestures.

Remembering Will Lewis

In lieu of funeral services, those wishing to honor Will Lewis's memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, a gesture that reflects his love for animals and his compassionate spirit. As the Vermont community comes to terms with this sudden loss, the legacy of Will Lewis remains—a testament to the impact one individual can have through acts of kindness, a love for nature, and a life lived with purpose.

Will Lewis's story reminds us of the importance of community, compassion, and the indelible marks we leave on the lives of others. As we reflect on his life and the void his passing has created, we are reminded of the power of human connection and the enduring legacy of a gentle soul who made the world a better place, one delivery at a time.