Vegetarian Singer Anastacia's Unexpected Pork Chop Moment on Live TV

On a live cooking segment of the popular television show This Morning, American singer Anastacia, known for her vegetarian lifestyle, surprised viewers by indulging in a pork chop prepared by chef Ainsley Harriott. The episode was initially intended to discuss Anastacia's latest German-inspired album, but the aromatic allure of Harriott's Malta-inspired pork chops proved irresistible to the singer.

A Taste for the Unexpected

Despite her usual dietary preference, Anastacia was drawn to the dish, exclaiming that she does not usually consume meat. However, her enjoyment of the dish was palpable, humorously suggesting a possible conversion if Harriott were to be her personal chef. The unexpected act sparked a flurry of reactions from fans online, with many expressing amusement and disbelief at the occurrence.

Anastacia's Journey with 'Our Songs'

Beyond the culinary detour, Anastacia delved into the making of her eighth studio album, 'Our Songs', which involves translations of German rock songs into English. She offered insights into the challenges she faced during the translation process, eventually resorting to assistance from a professor after Google Translate proved insufficient. Despite the hurdles, 'Our Songs' has attained considerable success, earning a top spot on the German Album Charts.

Vegetarianism and Flexibility

Anastacia's surprise tasting of the pork chop raised speculations about her vegetarian practices. Some viewers wondered if she could be a 'flexy' vegetarian, an emerging term for individuals who are primarily vegetarian but occasionally indulge in meat. The singer has previously spoken about her diet in the context of her health struggles, but the extent of her vegetarianism remains unconfirmed. The unique incident left viewers both puzzled and entertained, adding an unexpected twist to the show.