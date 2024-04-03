Valerie Bertinelli Unveils 'Three-Week Rule' for Thriving Long-Distance Love in Exclusive

Valerie Bertinelli, renowned actress and cookbook author, shared the secret to her flourishing new romance in an exclusive interview, revealing the 'three-week rule' she and her East Coast beau strictly follow. The couple, who met through an Instagram interaction, have committed to never letting more than three weeks pass without seeing each other, Bertinelli explained. This approach has been a cornerstone in maintaining their long-distance relationship, which the star describes as 'unlike any connection I've ever felt.'

From Social Media to Soulmates

Their story began with a simple comment on Instagram, evolving into a deep connection over the years. Despite the initial platonic nature of their interaction, Bertinelli and her partner, a writer ten years her junior, discovered a mutual comfort and familiarity in each other's company. This connection was further solidified during their first phone conversation, which Bertinelli admits was filled with strong, undeniable feelings. Their relationship officially took off after their first in-person meeting in New York City, which Bertinelli fondly recalls as feeling like 'home.'

Navigating Long-Distance Challenges

Despite the inherent challenges of a long-distance relationship, Bertinelli and her partner have found joy and fulfillment in their commitment to each other. The 'three-week rule' has not only helped them manage the physical distance but has also intensified their bond, proving that love can thrive under unconventional circumstances. Bertinelli, who recently released her new cookbook 'Indulge,' emphasizes the importance of finding joy in life and sharing it with loved ones, a philosophy that clearly reflects in her relationship.

A New Chapter for Bertinelli

Bertinelli's new romance marks a significant chapter in her life, following her personal revelations about confidence and self-love. Having previously sworn off dating, Bertinelli's unexpected love story underscores the unpredictability of love and the beauty of opening oneself up to new possibilities. Her relationship, strengthened by the 'three-week rule,' serves as a testament to the power of connection, communication, and commitment, regardless of the distance.

This love story between Valerie Bertinelli and her partner not only captivates but also inspires, highlighting that at any stage of life, it's possible to find a connection that feels incredibly right. As Bertinelli continues to share her journey through life and love, her story encourages others to embrace the joy and challenges that come with forming deep, meaningful relationships.