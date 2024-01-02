en English
Inspiration/Motivation

Valerie Bertinelli Rings in 2024 With Empowering Resolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Valerie Bertinelli, the acclaimed Food Network star, took to Instagram to share an empowering New Year’s resolution for 2024. Using an audio clip from a 2022 interview with Selena Gomez, Bertinelli made a resolute pledge to never allow anyone to make her feel inferior again. This resolution comes after a transformative 2023, where Bertinelli navigated significant personal milestones and experiences.

Reflecting on a Transformative 2023

Bertinelli’s journey through 2023 was marked by both private and public moments. She documented her year via social media, sharing intimate glimpses into her life. This documentation included highlights from the shows of her son’s band, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his wedding. Additionally, Bertinelli’s adventures took her to destinations such as Amsterdam and Paris. A new tattoo also marked a form of personal expression for the star.

Gratitude and Resolution

Bertinelli expressed her gratitude towards her support system, which included not only friends and family but also her online community and her therapist. Her posts often highlighted how these individuals helped her navigate the emotional challenges that came her way. The star marked the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Tom Vitale, reflecting on this personal milestone with resilience and optimism.

A Message for 2024

In her New Year’s resolution, Bertinelli encouraged her followers to fully embrace life, with all its ups and downs. She urged her audience to release burdensome feelings, an act of self-care she herself practiced throughout 2023. Her messages project a strong sense of self-worth and optimism, serving as a beacon of empowerment as she steps into 2024. Bertinelli’s journey and the resolution she’s made offer a powerful testament to personal growth and resilience, inspiring fans and followers alike to approach the New Year with renewed strength and positivity.

Inspiration/Motivation
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

