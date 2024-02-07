Valentino Kickstarts New York Fashion Week with SoHo Boutique Launch and Pop-Up Café

Valentino, the luxury fashion giant, marked the early kick-off of New York Fashion Week with the grand opening of its new boutique at 98 Mercer Street, SoHo. The event served as a double celebration, showcasing the unveiling of the Valentino Prêt-à-Porter Spring '24 collection, and also the inauguration of a Valentino pop-up café at Sartiano's inside The Mercer Hotel, located just across the street at 99 Mercer Street.

Unveiling the Prêt-à-Porter Spring '24 Collection

The 230-square-meter boutique, bathed in Valentino's signature Pink PP light, tastefully blends the maison's codes with its Italian heritage. Guests were treated to an intimate client journey, a nod to Italian hospitality, as they explored the Prêt-à-Porter Men’s Spring 2024, Valentino the Narratives Spring 2024, and the Valentino Garavani accessories collections.

A Luxurious Valentino Experience at Sartiano's

Complementing the boutique launch was the opening of a Valentino-themed pop-up café at Sartiano's. The café, part of a fully branded Valentino takeover in collaboration with Sartiano’s and Bond Hospitality, offered guests a curated menu, featuring gourmet canapés and cocktails including prosecco and strawberry French 75s.

Notable Attendees and Conversations

The event saw a host of notable attendees, including Lamar Johnson, Nicole Behari, Dylan Sprouse, Jayme Lawson, Jeremy O. Harris, Jemima Kirke, Kiki Layne, Myha'la Herrold, Bowen Yang, Emma Seligman, and Louisa Jacobson. Conversations flowed freely among the guests, touching upon the anticipation of the forthcoming shows and the challenge of attending multiple NYFW parties in a single night.

The festive atmosphere, encapsulated by the Pink PP wrapped windows, will continue for a week at the pop-up café, which remains open until Valentine's Day, offering fashion enthusiasts a chance to experience the Valentino luxury well past the grand opening.