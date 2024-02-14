Valentine's Day Turmoil: Local Flower Cultivators Struggle Amid Indian Rose Imports

Valentine's Day, a celebration of love and affection, has turned into a day of turmoil for local flower cultivators in Godkhali, Jashore. As the demand for red roses skyrockets, an unexpected surge of imported roses from India is causing distress among the local farmers.

Advertisment

A Surge of Indian Roses

The quaint town of Godkhali, known for its vibrant flower market, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of roses from India. This sudden disruption in the flower market has led to a significant drop in prices, leaving local flower cultivators in despair. The anticipated profits during the Spring Festival and Valentine's Day seem to be fading away, with farmers facing substantial losses and expressing their dissatisfaction against the imports.

Nepal's Heavy Reliance on Indian Roses

Advertisment

On a day when red roses become the symbol of love, Nepal is heavily dependent on Indian rose imports to meet the soaring demand. With local production meeting only 10% of the demand, over 3 lakh stems of long-stem roses are imported from India, primarily from Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The price of a long-stem rose ranges from Rs 80 to Rs 100, and the anticipated rose trading around Valentine's Day exceeds Rs 30.50 million. This year's sales have seen a significant upsurge compared to the previous year, with the fragrance of red roses adding to the spirit of love and togetherness.

A Bitter Valentine's Day for Local Cultivators

In Dhaka's Shewrapara and Agargaon areas, customers have reported paying double the usual price for roses due to high demand and insufficient supply. While the price of local flower varieties has dropped, Indian roses are available at lower prices, leading to losses for wholesalers. Despite this setback, retailers have managed to sell their flowers at higher prices. Approximately Tk10 crore worth of flowers were sold in the Agargaon wholesale market, with 35% of them being imported from India.

A similar situation occurred in Godkhali, Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore, where flower prices dropped at the last minute due to the influx of Indian flowers and unfavorable weather conditions. As the sun sets on Valentine's Day, the local flower farmers are left to grapple with the harsh reality of the flower market's vulnerability to external factors.

In conclusion, the impact of imported roses from India on the flower market in Godkhali, Jashore, has left the local flower cultivators in a state of disarray. The sudden influx of roses, coupled with unfavorable weather conditions, has disrupted the expected profits during the Spring Festival and Valentine's Day, leading to protests against the imports. As the day of love and affection comes to an end, the local farmers are left to ponder the future of their livelihoods and the delicate balance of the flower market.