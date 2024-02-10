Vacaville's Valentine's Scavenger Hunt: A Heartfelt Celebration of Community and Local Commerce

As Valentine's Day approaches, the city of Vacaville is preparing for a heartfelt celebration like no other. From February 12th to the 16th, Visit Vacaville is inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in a citywide scavenger hunt that promises not only excitement but also the chance to support local businesses and charities.

A Treasure Hunt with a Heart

Hidden throughout Vacaville are heart-shaped boxes, each containing a gift card worth $25 to be spent at any of the city's diverse array of shops and eateries. Clues to their locations will be revealed daily on Visit Vacaville's Instagram page, turning the city into a treasure map of love, community, and local commerce.

Giving Back to the Community

In addition to the scavenger hunt, Visit Vacaville is pledging 50% of the sales from their store during this period to five local charities. Each day, a different organization will benefit from these contributions: Vacaville PAL, My Friend's House, Vacaville Art League, Vaca Fish Food Pantry, and Vacaville's SPCA of Solano County.

Spreading the Love

To further commemorate the season of love, free 'I ❤ Vacaville' stickers will be available at the Vacaville Visitor Center throughout February. Moreover, a special podcast series featuring stories from local residents will be released, offering insights into what makes this city and its people so unique and beloved.

This week-long event is more than just a scavenger hunt; it's an opportunity for the community to come together, show support for local businesses, and give back to those in need. The heart-shaped boxes serve as symbols of unity, love, and resilience - qualities that define Vacaville and its residents.

As the countdown to Valentine's Day begins, the anticipation in Vacaville grows. With hearts full of hope and generosity, the city prepares to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly strengthen its bonds and leave lasting memories.

In the spirit of love and unity, Visit Vacaville's citywide scavenger hunt and charitable drive are set to redefine the meaning of Valentine's Day celebrations. As heart-shaped boxes hide in plain sight, ready to be discovered, the city prepares to share its love for local businesses and charities alike.

From February 12th to the 16th, Vacaville will transform into a living testament to community spirit and generosity. With each found box, with every shared clue, and through each donation, the city demonstrates its commitment to supporting one another and fostering a sense of belonging.