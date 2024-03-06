UW-Madison Marks 175th Anniversary with Grand Community Open House: Explore, Engage, Enjoy

As the University of Wisconsin-Madison wraps up its 175th anniversary year, it's set to host an unprecedented Community Open House from April 5-7, inviting the public to partake in a weekend brimming with activities. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin emphasizes the celebration of UW's impactful history and its forward-looking mission, through a series of events designed to entertain and enlighten attendees of all ages.

Unveiling the Festivities

The 175th Anniversary Community Open House stands as a testament to the university's enduring legacy and its commitment to the Wisconsin Idea, aiming to extend its educational resources beyond the classroom and into the community. Over 60 events, including interactive science and art activities, musical performances, and unique insights into cheese-making processes, promise an engaging experience for families and individuals alike. Highlights include the chance to meet Bucky Badger and enjoy the specially crafted 175 S'more Years ice cream.

A Year of Reflection and Prospection

Throughout its anniversary year, UW-Madison has not only looked back at its transformative contributions to society but also projected its aspirations for continuing to foster community growth and innovation. Vice Chancellor Charles Hoslet reflects on the university's significant role in enhancing lives across Wisconsin and beyond. The comprehensive roster of events showcases the university's diverse strengths, from its research prowess to its cultural contributions.

Continuing the Celebration

While the Community Open House marks the culmination of the 175th anniversary festivities, the spirit of celebration is set to continue with upcoming events, including a performance by the Skatalites and the UW 175 Anniversary Crazylegs Classic. These events underscore the university's vibrant community engagement and its unwavering dedication to educational excellence and societal advancement as it looks towards the next 175 years.