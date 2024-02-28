US Strengthens Security Cooperation, India's Diplomatic Safety in Focus Amid Global Concerns

In light of recent incidents, the United States has reaffirmed its stance on violence against Indian diplomats, classifying such acts as criminal offenses. This move comes as part of broader efforts to bolster security cooperation between the US and India, amidst growing concerns over the safety of diplomatic personnel worldwide.

Heightened Security and International Dialogue

During the India-U.S. Homeland Security Dialogue, India voiced its concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistani groups in the U.S., urging for a thorough investigation into their actions, especially those inciting violence against Indian interests. The dialogue, focusing on a range of issues including terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrimes, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of diplomats and combat illegal activities. Despite the gravity of these discussions, the 'assassin for hire' case involving an Indian national was notably absent from official statements.

Global Calls for Action

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's calls for action have not been limited to the US. Recent threats and incidents of violence against Indian diplomats in Canada, the UK, and the US have prompted demands for a stronger stance from these nations. The lack of support from the Canadian government, in particular, led to India suspending visa issuance in Canada, highlighting the severity of the situation. Such incidents have underscored the need for international cooperation in ensuring the safety of diplomats around the globe.

