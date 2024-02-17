Urban Edible Landscapes: A Permaculture Revolution in Perth

In the bustling city of Perth, a revolution is quietly taking root in the backyard of Mike Hulme and Michelle Sheridan. Amidst a landscape often adorned with ornamental non-edible plants, their garden presents a compelling alternative: an oasis bursting with edible and climate-suitable flora. This garden is not only a testament to sustainability but also a bold statement against the conventional practice of traveling to supermarkets for food that could be grown right at home. With a Mediterranean vibe, complete with Feijoa hedges and fig trees, their permaculture paradise redefines the essence of backyard gardening in urban settings.

Edible Ecosystems: Beyond Aesthetics

The Hulme and Sheridan garden is a marvel of agroforestry and edible landscaping, designed meticulously with formal limestone edging to complement their federation-style house. This isn't just a garden; it's a fully-fledged food forest, featuring an impressive array of edible plants including Manzanillo olives, creeping thyme, macadamia trees, various types of mulberries, figs, guavas, and much more. Each plant has been chosen not just for its yield but also for its suitability to Perth's climate, creating a sustainable model for urban agriculture that thrives year-round.

But the innovation doesn't stop at plant selection. The house, powered by solar panels and a solar hot water system, stands as a beacon of self-sufficiency. This harmonious blend of technology and nature embodies the true spirit of permaculture, where every element serves multiple purposes, contributing to the ecosystem's overall health and productivity.

Harvesting Nature's Bounty

One of the most compelling aspects of this edible landscape is its capacity for harvesting all year round. From Barbados cherries in the summer to Tahitian limes in the winter, the garden offers a continuous supply of fresh, organic produce. This not only reduces the household's reliance on supermarket goods but also enhances their diet with a wider range of nutrients and flavors. Moreover, the practice of companion planting ensures a healthy, thriving garden ecosystem, naturally reducing the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

Education plays a crucial role in the spread of this gardening philosophy. Through classes and hands-on gardening sessions, Mike and Michelle share their knowledge and passion for sustainable living. They teach others how to identify, plant, and care for edible plants, turning gardening into an empowering experience that reconnects people with the food they eat.

Foraging: A Step Further Into Wild Edibles

Expanding the concept of edible landscapes, the garden also serves as a foraging ground for edible weeds, turning what many consider a nuisance into a valuable food source. Dandelion greens, purslane, lamb's quarters, nettles, and more not only offer unique flavors but are also packed with nutrients. Foraging for these plants encourages a deeper connection with nature and showcases the abundance of food that grows all around us, often unnoticed.

This embrace of wild edibles further exemplifies the holistic approach to gardening and food sovereignty. By identifying, harvesting, and utilizing these plants, the garden becomes a classroom, teaching valuable lessons on sustainability, nutrition, and the importance of biodiversity.

In conclusion, the permaculture garden of Mike Hulme and Michelle Sheridan stands as a vibrant example of how urban spaces can be transformed into ecosystems that nourish both the body and the soul. Through a combination of edible landscaping, sustainable permaculture practices, and a commitment to education, they are pioneering a movement that could redefine our relationship with food and nature. In Perth and beyond, gardens like theirs offer a blueprint for a future where food forests and edible landscapes are not just common but essential components of urban living.