Upswing Circus Brings Free Workshops and Masterclass to Stoke-on-Trent

This Thursday, the city of Stoke-on-Trent is in for a treat. The award-winning UK circus company, Upswing, will be hosting a free Handstands Masterclass with the talented Tamzen Moulding at The Potteries Centre. The event is open to circus artists, practitioners, teachers, and performers living or working in Stoke-on-Trent and surrounding areas.

Upswing Brings Free Circus Workshops to Stoke-on-Trent

Upswing is a UK based circus company that has been making waves in the industry for their innovative and captivating performances. The company is known for their ability to blend circus arts with theatre, dance, and music, creating a unique and mesmerizing experience for audiences. From February 15 to 17, Upswing will be bringing their talents to Stoke-on-Trent during the February half-term.

The events will take place outside of Primark at The Potteries Centre and will feature some of the UK's most talented circus artists. Families will have the opportunity to learn new skills in object manipulation, acrobatics, and aerial. The theme of love will be celebrated in honor of Valentine's Day, adding a touch of romance to the proceedings.

Handstands Masterclass with Tamzen Moulding

One of the highlights of Upswing's visit to Stoke-on-Trent is the free Handstands Masterclass with Tamzen Moulding on Thursday, February 15th. Tamzen is a highly skilled circus artist who has been performing with Upswing for several years. She is known for her incredible handstands and acrobatics, and she will be sharing her expertise with attendees of the masterclass.

The masterclass is open to circus artists, practitioners, teachers, and performers living or working in Stoke-on-Trent and surrounding areas. It is a unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business, and to improve handstand and acrobatic skills. Attendees will also have the chance to network with other circus professionals and enthusiasts.

Register Now to Secure Your Spot

The free circus workshops and performances hosted by Upswing are expected to be popular, so it is recommended that those interested in attending register online to secure their spot. The Handstands Masterclass with Tamzen Moulding is also expected to fill up quickly, so be sure to register as soon as possible.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from some of the UK's most talented circus artists and to enjoy a day of fun and entertainment at The Potteries Centre. Whether you're a seasoned circus performer or just looking to try something new, there's something for everyone at Upswing's free circus workshops and performances.

In conclusion, Upswing's visit to Stoke-on-Trent promises to be an exciting and memorable event for all who attend. From the free Handstands Masterclass with Tamzen Moulding to the circus-themed workshops and performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So be sure to register online and join us at The Potteries Centre from February 15 to 17 for a celebration of circus arts and the theme of love.