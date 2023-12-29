Unveiling the Top 20 Best-Dressed Personalities of 2023

As the curtain falls on 2023, The Telegraph’s fashion editors have unveiled a roll call of the top 20 best-dressed personalities of the year. The list, a testament to individual style and sartorial prowess, spans diverse fields and celebrates the fashion-forward individuals who have left a lasting imprint on the style landscape.

The Reigning Style Icons

Akshata Murty, Britain’s First Lady, has stepped out from the shadows, blending British labels with elements reflective of her Indian heritage, thereby carving out a distinct style statement. Chioma Nnadi of British Vogue has won accolades for her eclectic yet polished aesthetic, while Zawe Ashton’s endorsement of high street fashion and support for smaller designer labels in London have garnered her widespread recognition.

Penny Mordaunt, the British Member of Parliament, made a significant fashion statement during the Coronation with a custom caped dress by Safiyaa, demonstrating that politics and fashion can coexist. Eva Langret, the artistic director of Frieze, has been applauded for her practical yet chic style, seamlessly merging established and emerging fashion names in her wardrobe.

Continual Elegance and Bold Statements

The Princess of Wales has been commended for her consistently elegant style, illustrating the enduring allure of royal fashion. Pamela Anderson, the iconic actress and model, made waves in the beauty world with her makeup-free appearance, coupled with Victoria Beckham’s designs, signifying a departure from conventional beauty norms.

Actress Greta Lee’s experimental red carpet choices, TV presenter Alex Scott’s impactful tailoring, and the sophisticated minimalism of actress Emma Thompson, all have found a place in the Telegraph’s list of 2023’s best-dressed. King Felipe of Spain, known for his impeccable suiting, has also made the cut, his sartorial elegance often overlooked due to Queen Letizia’s wardrobe.

2023: A Year of Fashion Highs and Lows

2023 was not without its share of fashion missteps. Despite her many head-turning ensembles, reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a few misses, including visible shapewear and awkwardly designed outfits. Other celebrities, too, had their fashion faux pas moments, including singer Rita Ora at a charity gala and actress Jennifer Lawrence pairing a Dior Haute Couture dress with black flip flops.

But the year also saw memorable fashion campaigns, with stars like Kylie Jenner, Maggie Smith, Zendaya, Jimin, and Jungkook endorsing major brands. Additionally, iconic ’90s supermodels made a major comeback, leading to renewed conversations about age inclusivity in the fashion industry.

As we bid adieu to 2023, these sartorial choices, both hits and misses, have etched themselves into the annals of fashion history, shaping the narrative for the years to come.