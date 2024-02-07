Unraveling Love in 2024: Insights from Relationship Therapist Dr. Christie Kederian

As February's calendar pages curl in anticipation of Valentine's Day, the topic of love takes center stage, casting a limelight on the relationship statuses of many. For those unattached, this time of year can often serve as a stark reminder of their singlehood and the intricate dance of love. Commenting on this universal theme, Dr. Christie Kederian, a seasoned Relationship Therapist & Dating Coach, engaged in an enlightening conversation with PHL17's Jenna Meissner to shed light on love's landscape in 2024 and impart relationship wisdom as we approach the Day of Love.

Advertisment

Love in the Time of 2024

Dr. Kederian's expertise spans the vast and varied terrain of love. Her insights into the changing dynamics of relationships in the present year provide a fresh perspective on an age-old emotion. The therapist underscores that love in 2024 is not merely about finding a partner but also about the journey of self-discovery, growth, and understanding the complexities of human connection.

Advice for the Unattached

Advertisment

With the looming shadow of Valentine's Day, singles might often feel a sense of isolation or pressure. To this, Dr. Kederian offers a beacon of hope and a suite of advice. She urges individuals to focus on personal growth, understanding their needs, and being comfortable with their single status. The dating coach emphasizes that being single is not a sign of lack but rather an opportunity to prepare oneself for a healthier and more fulfilling relationship.

Navigating Relationships in 2024

Relationships in 2024, according to Dr. Kederian, require a blend of traditional values and adaptation to evolving norms. She encourages couples to communicate openly, understand each other's needs, and be willing to adapt and grow together. In a world where love is as complex as ever, her advice serves as a compass guiding individuals towards healthier and more satisfying relationships.