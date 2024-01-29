Unprecedented Surge in Demand for Housecleaning Services in China Ahead of Chinese New Year

In the weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year, China has witnessed a significant surge in demand for professional housecleaning services. The country's leading online classifieds marketplace, 58.com, reported a staggering 200 percent month-on-month increase in orders for comprehensive housecleaning during the first three weeks of January 2024.

Soaring Demand for Housecleaning Services

This surge is unprecedented, marking the highest level of demand since 2021. The cities exhibiting the strongest demand are Beijing, followed closely by Shanghai and Shenzhen. The rise in demand is attributed to the burgeoning service sector in China, spurred by increasing consumer affluence and the evolution of the platform economy.

Spring Festival Customs and Traditions

The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is a time of celebration and renewal. An integral part of the preparations for this festival is the tradition of cleaning one's home thoroughly. This practice symbolizes dusting off the old and welcoming the new and is considered one of the most exhaustive rituals of the lunar New Year customs.

Specific Services See Dramatic Increases

Specific cleaning services such as window cleaning and kitchen extractor fan cleaning have seen a dramatic rise in demand. Orders for these services have increased by approximately 300 percent and 100 percent month-on-month, respectively. This surge underscores the growing importance of specialized cleaning services in ensuring a prosperous and auspicious start to the New Year.