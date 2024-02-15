Unmasking Dreams: The 12th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball for Education

In the heart of Philadelphia, a city known for its rich history and vibrant culture, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is gearing up for an event that encapsulates the essence of community, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of education. The 12th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball, scheduled for March 2, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, is not just a celebration but a beacon of hope and support for students striving to reach their educational aspirations.

A Weekend of Empowerment and Celebration

The event kicks off with the AYLA Advancing Young Leadership Award Social, a testament to the young leaders who are shaping their futures with determination and the support of UNCF. The weekend's festivities will culminate in UNCF Sunday at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, where the community will come together in a show of unity and support for the mission of UNCF. Lynette M. Brown Sow, a figure of immense influence and the president of a strategic consultancy firm, stands as a key pillar in this grand celebration. Her involvement signifies the depth of community engagement and the collective effort to uplift and empower the next generation of leaders.

Eight Decades of Transformative Impact

This year's Mayor's Masked Ball is not just another event; it is a milestone that marks 80 years of UNCF's unwavering commitment to education. The event aims to honor the founders, donors, and partners who have been the backbone of UNCF's mission, providing resources and opportunities to African American and minority students. In the previous year alone, UNCF awarded $1.49 million in scholarships and programs, aiding students and member Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Dillard University and Xavier University. Such achievements underscore the organization's pivotal role in shaping the futures of countless individuals and communities.

Stars of the Night: Honoring Leaders and Visionaries

The 2024 Mayor's Masked Ball is set to honor individuals and entities that have shown extraordinary commitment to the cause of education and community upliftment. Among the honorees are Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures, and Co-Founder of WangaWoman LLC, alongside Stephanie and Ryan Burks, founders of RYCARS Construction. Their contributions epitomize the spirit of giving back and building a stronger, more educated community. The event will be hosted by the talented actress and comedian Kim Coles, promising an evening filled with laughter, inspiration, and unity. Adding to the excitement, The Bar-Kays are slated to perform, ensuring that the celebration resonates with the vibrancy and dynamism of the UNCF's enduring legacy.

In essence, the 12th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball by UNCF in Philadelphia is more than just an event; it's a testament to the power of community, the importance of education, and the unyielding spirit of those who dare to dream. As we look forward to a weekend of celebration, empowerment, and remembrance, it's clear that the UNCF’s mission is as vital today as it was 80 years ago. Through the collective efforts of leaders, visionaries, and the community, the path to education becomes more accessible, illuminating the way for future generations to achieve their dreams.