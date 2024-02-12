Unlocking Winter's Secrets: Identifying Trees at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve

This coming February 17th, the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve invites you to a unique winter event. From 10 am to noon, join Jeff Littleton of Moosewood Ecological and Antioch University for 'Trees in Winter: Bark, Buds, Scars & Buds.' Discover the secrets of identifying trees in winter by examining their bark, branch arrangements, leaf scars, and buds. With 645 acres of woodlands and wetlands, the preserve is a treasure trove of natural wonders waiting to be explored.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Mysteries of Winter Trees

As the winter season envelops the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve, one may think that the woods become a barren and lifeless landscape. However, beneath the snow and the bare branches lies a world teeming with life and stories waiting to be uncovered. The 'Trees in Winter: Bark, Buds, Scars & Buds' event aims to unveil these hidden tales and equip participants with the knowledge and skills to identify trees during the coldest months.

Led by Jeff Littleton, an expert from Moosewood Ecological and Antioch University, attendees will embark on a fascinating journey through the winter woods. By examining the bark, branch arrangements, leaf scars, and buds of the trees, participants will learn how to identify various species that call the preserve home.

Advertisment

Exploring the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve

Spanning 645 acres, the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is a pristine parcel of woodlands and wetlands owned by the Colony Memorial Trust and managed by Antioch University New England. With over 5 miles of hiking trails, a historic cabin, and foundations, the preserve offers ample opportunities for exploration and discovery.

The preserve serves as a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna, making it an ideal location for nature enthusiasts and those looking to deepen their understanding of the natural world. In addition to its rich ecological value, the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is also home to ongoing research activities and educational initiatives, ensuring that the wonders of the preserve are preserved and shared with future generations.

Advertisment

Embarking on a Winter Woodland Adventure

The 'Trees in Winter: Bark, Buds, Scars & Buds' event is an excellent opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to connect with nature during the winter season. By learning how to identify trees in their dormant state, participants will gain a deeper appreciation for the resilience and beauty of the natural world.

Registration for the event is required by Thursday and can be completed online or by emailing colonypreserve@antioch.edu. The cost to attend is $10, which helps support the ongoing conservation and educational efforts of the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve.

As the winter snow blankets the landscape, the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve invites you to peel back the layers and discover the stories hidden within the bark, buds, scars, and branches of its trees. Join Jeff Littleton on February 17th and embark on a winter woodland adventure that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the natural world and the secrets it holds.