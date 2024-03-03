University of Portsmouth Offers Unique Stay Options for Victorious Festival Goers

As Hampshire gears up for the Victorious Festival, one of its most anticipated annual events, the University of Portsmouth steps in with a novel accommodation solution. Four of its student housing sites have been listed on the Victorious website, providing festival attendees with a variety of lodging choices for the August weekend.

Advertisment

Accommodation Options Galore

The university's accommodation offerings range from the plush Greetham Street apartments to the more budget-friendly Burrell House. For £340, guests can enjoy a double en-suite bedroom at Greetham Street, complete with all the essentials like bedding, towels, and free wifi, all within close proximity to the festival grounds. Those on a tighter budget might prefer Burrell House, where £180 secures a single room with shared facilities, including access to a communal kitchen.

Closest Stay to the Fest

Advertisment

For those looking to stay as close to the action as possible, Rees Hall presents an enticing option. Just a two-minute walk from Southsea Common, the site of the festival, Rees Hall offers single rooms for £270, inclusive of an en-suite bathroom, continental breakfast, and other amenities. Harry Law halls also offer single en-suite rooms at £180 for three nights, ensuring that festival goers have a comfortable, convenient, and cost-effective place to rest.

Diverse Choices for Every Visitor

The diverse range of accommodations caters to various preferences and budgets, ensuring that everyone attending the Victorious Festival has a suitable place to stay. From the luxurious to the economical, the University of Portsmouth's initiative provides festival attendees with practical and comfortable lodging options, making the event experience even more enjoyable and hassle-free.

As the Victorious Festival continues to draw crowds from all over, the innovative accommodation solutions offered by the University of Portsmouth highlight the community's commitment to welcoming visitors and enhancing their festival experience. This collaborative effort not only benefits festival goers but also showcases the university's adaptability and its role in supporting major local events.