University of Kent Launches Student-Led Mental Health Initiative with Kent Union

In a groundbreaking move, the University of Kent, in partnership with Kent Union, has unveiled a new student-led mental health initiative designed to revolutionize the way student wellbeing is approached on campus. This innovative scheme introduces a wellbeing student advisory board, comprising 20 young individuals determined to enhance mental health support and services.

The wellbeing student advisory board is at the heart of this initiative, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds to share their expertise and experiences. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that the university's mental health strategies are both impactful and accessible to all students.

Tom Freeston from Kent Union highlighted the project's significance, stating, "The scheme is a trailblazer in authentically involving student voice in the co-creation of wellbeing initiatives at university." This sentiment is echoed by board member Ryan Wong, who emphasized his passion for student welfare and the importance of collaboration in driving positive change.

Breaking New Ground

What sets this initiative apart is its commitment to compensating board members for their contributions. This not only recognizes the value of their involvement but also sets a precedent for other institutions to follow.

The scheme's primary objectives include enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of support services, reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, and fostering a supportive campus culture where students feel empowered to seek help when needed.

The launch of this student-led mental health initiative at the University of Kent marks a significant step forward in addressing the pressing issue of student wellbeing. It serves as a model for other universities, demonstrating the power of involving students directly in the creation and implementation of wellbeing initiatives.