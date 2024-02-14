Unity Care Secures Grant from California's 'Outdoors for All' Program to Empower Foster Youth through Nature

Unity Care, a champion for transition-age foster youth, scores a grant from California's 'Outdoors for All' program. The nonprofit's commitment to nurturing young lives through nature-driven experiences has earned it a spot among 71 fortunate recipients of the nearly $18 million state funding.

Bridging the Gap: Unity Care and 'Outdoors for All'

In an era where technology reigns and screens dominate, Unity Care has embarked on a mission to reconnect vulnerable youth with the great outdoors. A recent grant from California's 'Outdoors for All' program has set the stage for this nonprofit to create meaningful experiences that foster personal growth and well-being among transition-age foster youth.

Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his enthusiasm for the program: "California's natural beauty is unparalleled, and it's our responsibility to ensure that all communities have access to it. Outdoors for All is a testament to our commitment to promoting inclusivity and nurturing the next generation through enriching outdoor experiences."

Fostering Growth through Nature

Unity Care's outdoor programs encompass various activities, including hiking, camping, and team-building exercises. These experiences not only offer respite from the challenges these youth face daily but also provide a platform for building essential life skills.

"We believe that nature has an incredible power to heal and transform," says Unity Care's Executive Director, Andre Chapman. "By exposing our youth to the wonders of the outdoors, we're giving them the opportunity to develop resilience, self-confidence, and a deep appreciation for the world around them."

A Collaborative Effort for a Greater Cause

The 'Outdoors for All' program is a collaborative initiative by the California Natural Resources Agency and Governor Newsom. With a focus on creating and maintaining high-quality outdoor spaces, the program aims to promote inclusivity and strengthen the connection between communities and nature.

Among the 71 projects selected for funding, Unity Care's proposal stood out for its commitment to serving transition-age foster youth. The organization's dedication to empowering young lives through outdoor experiences has earned it a well-deserved place in the 'Outdoors for All' family.

As Unity Care embarks on this new venture, the impact on the lives of transition-age foster youth is expected to be profound. By harnessing the power of nature, the organization continues its mission to nurture resilience, self-confidence, and a deep appreciation for the world in the youth it serves.

In a world where screens often eclipse the beauty of the natural landscape, Unity Care and California's 'Outdoors for All' program are joining forces to ensure that every young person has the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow in the great outdoors.