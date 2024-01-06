en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Unique Terraced Property in Tynemouth: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Unique Terraced Property in Tynemouth: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

A sumptuous blend of traditional and contemporary elegance, a terraced property comprising 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, has been listed for sale at Huntingdon Place, Tynemouth for £875,000. This 3,143-square-foot home is a testament to comfort and style, nestled in a coveted village locale brimming with amenities.

High-End Comfort with Essential Amenities

The property offers a wealth of conveniences such as immediate access to transport links, shops, schools, and restaurants, making it an ideal choice for modern families. The ground floor welcomes visitors with a warm entrance vestibule that leads to a reception hallway. This level also boasts a generous lounge and a light-drenched kitchen.

A Unique Blend of Leisure and Utility

The basement of this charming home houses an additional double bedroom, practical laundry facilities, a kitchenette, and a contemporary shower room. An added luxury is the cinema room that provides direct access to a south-west facing courtyard garden, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet family evenings.

Upper Level Living Spaces and Outdoor Perks

The first floor is adorned with another expansive living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom. The top floor accommodates three additional bedrooms and a second bathroom, offering ample space for a growing family. The property also includes outdoor parking with secure vehicle space, and a unique offering – access to Kings School land during specific times, adding a touch of exclusivity to this residence.

Seated in a historic coastal area, this home is an ideal choice for families seeking a residence that is both rich in local charm and packed with modern attractions and conveniences.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
18 mins ago
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Snack behemoth Frito-Lay is serving up a palatable NFL playoff campaign that marries the tantalizing flavors of their renowned brands, such as Lay’s, Doritos, Ruffles, and Cheetos, with the exhilarating thrill of a Super Bowl victory. Featuring retired football legends, Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch, and Troy Polamalu, the campaign underscores the lasting, savored taste of
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Eastern Mountain Sports Unveils Politics Escape Pack Amidst Election Year Stress
30 mins ago
Eastern Mountain Sports Unveils Politics Escape Pack Amidst Election Year Stress
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
30 mins ago
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
Unexpected Treasure: Homeowner Discovers Vintage Drink Cans in Attic
22 mins ago
Unexpected Treasure: Homeowner Discovers Vintage Drink Cans in Attic
Planet Fitness Reports Impressive Membership Growth and Store Expansion in 2023
27 mins ago
Planet Fitness Reports Impressive Membership Growth and Store Expansion in 2023
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
28 mins ago
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
6 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
6 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
6 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
8 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
8 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
8 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
10 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
11 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
11 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
33 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app