Unique Terraced Property in Tynemouth: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity
A sumptuous blend of traditional and contemporary elegance, a terraced property comprising 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, has been listed for sale at Huntingdon Place, Tynemouth for £875,000. This 3,143-square-foot home is a testament to comfort and style, nestled in a coveted village locale brimming with amenities.
High-End Comfort with Essential Amenities
The property offers a wealth of conveniences such as immediate access to transport links, shops, schools, and restaurants, making it an ideal choice for modern families. The ground floor welcomes visitors with a warm entrance vestibule that leads to a reception hallway. This level also boasts a generous lounge and a light-drenched kitchen.
A Unique Blend of Leisure and Utility
The basement of this charming home houses an additional double bedroom, practical laundry facilities, a kitchenette, and a contemporary shower room. An added luxury is the cinema room that provides direct access to a south-west facing courtyard garden, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet family evenings.
Upper Level Living Spaces and Outdoor Perks
The first floor is adorned with another expansive living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom. The top floor accommodates three additional bedrooms and a second bathroom, offering ample space for a growing family. The property also includes outdoor parking with secure vehicle space, and a unique offering – access to Kings School land during specific times, adding a touch of exclusivity to this residence.
Seated in a historic coastal area, this home is an ideal choice for families seeking a residence that is both rich in local charm and packed with modern attractions and conveniences.
